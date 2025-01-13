BJP hurls ‘betrayal’ barb at AAP over excise policy scam

NEW DELHI: A day after a leaked report from the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) revealed significant financial irregularities in Delhi’s defunct excise policy, resulting in an estimated loss of Rs 2,026 crore, the BJP leaders have seized on the report to criticize the AAP, accusing it of betraying the trust of Delhi residents.

MP Anurag Thakur said that AAP, which once promoted ‘pathshalas’ (schools), has instead created ‘madhushalas’ (liquor houses). “The party has shifted its focus from brooms to liquor,” he said.

Meanwhile, Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri, addressing a press conference, alleged that the AAP government failed to fulfill its promises and “destroyed” the city. Puri accused AAP of making no effort to fulfill its promises to voters, claiming Kejriwal built a ‘sheesh mahal’ for himself despite his initial stance on living modestly. The policy, launched in November 2021 to reform liquor retail, was marred by allegations of corruption and procedural violations, leading to its eventual withdrawal.

The CAG report highlighted that the policy failed to meet its intended objectives, with irregularities ranging from unverified bidder credentials to financial losses due to unpenalised violations. The document, yet to be tabled at the legislative assembly, alleged that senior AAP leaders benefitted from kickbacks, and recommendations made by an expert panel were ignored by the Group of Ministers (GoM) led by former deputy CM Manish Sisodia.

The report also indicated that critical decisions were made without necessary approvals from the Delhi Cabinet or the Lieutenant Governor and that the policy was not submitted to the Assembly for ratification, bypassing legislative procedures. It further alleged that surrendered retail licenses were not re-tendered, resulting in an estimated revenue loss of Rs 890 crore. Zonal licensees were granted exemptions, leading to additional losses of Rs 941 crore, while Rs 144 crore was waived in license fees under the pretext of Covid-related challenges, contradicting tender stipulations. In response, Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh questioned the credibility of the report.

Puri also claimed that AAP obstructed the expansion of the Delhi Metro network and failed to implement the Centre’s Ayushman Bharat scheme and PM Awas Yojana.