BJP may follow Bihar NDA model to woo Purvanchalis in Delhi

NEW DELHI: The BJP is set to release its fourth candidate list on Monday and is reportedly adopting the Bihar NDA model by coordinating with its state allies, JDU and LJP. These allies are looking to field candidates in constituencies with a significant Purvanchali population.

So far, the BJP has announced 58 candidates, including five women, for the 70-member Assembly.

However, sources within the BJP indicate that there are differences regarding certain candidates, including Nupur Sharma. These internal disagreements have made the party cautious as it seeks to avoid potential revolts. Speculation continued late on Sunday that discussions surrounding Nupur Sharma’s candidacy and the possible inclusion of former Union ministers like Meenakshi Lekhi and Smriti Irani are causing unease among the party leadership.

“There have been demands within the party to nominate former MPs, including Nupur Sharma,” noted a former BJP leader from Purvanchal.

Further sources revealed that Sharma’s name was considered for the Babarpur seat but was not included in the meeting of the party’s Central Election Committee. Ongoing deliberations over candidates for constituencies such as Gokulpuri, Wazirpur, Delhi Cantonment, and Shahdara have also created discontent.

An internal party source stated that the BJP is keen to consolidate Purvanchali votes by fielding candidates from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, having already announced five such candidates.

The party is also reportedly considering allocating 2-3 seats to its allies, JDU and LJP, in an effort to gain further support from the Purvanchali community.

“To avoid unrest among sitting candidates, we are proceeding with caution, ensuring wide consultations and taking all factors into account,” he said.

The BJP is expected to field candidates in 8-9 of the remaining 12 constituencies, leaving 2-3 for its allies, JDU and LJP.