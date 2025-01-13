BJP placates sitting MLA Bisht after he turns rebel, fields him from Mustafabad

NEW DELHI: The BJP on Sunday rushed to assuage sitting MLA Mohan Singh Bisht by fielding him from the Mustafabad constituency after his open defiance following the party’s decision to field Kapil Mishra from Karawal Nagar, which Bisht represents in the Delhi assembly.

Bisht, a five-time MLA who has represented Karawal Nagar since 1998, apart from one defeat in 2015, termed the decision a “big mistake” and announced his intention to contest as an independent candidate. A party leader claimed he was pacified after a meeting with BJP president J P Nadda. The BJP’s second list of candidates named Kapil Mishra, known for his hardline Hindutva stance, as its choice for the constituency.

Mishra, a controversial leader, previously contested and won the 2015 assembly election from Karawal Nagar on an AAP ticket, defeating Bisht. However, Mishra later joined the BJP, aligning with the party’s ideological position.

Bisht earlier, expressing his discontent, said, “The BJP thinks they can field anyone and secure a win. This is a grave mistake. Only time will tell the consequences in seats like Burari, Karawal Nagar, Ghonda, Seelampur, Gokalpuri, and Nand Nagri. I will not contest from any other seat. I will file my nomination from Karawal Nagar before January 17,” he stated on Sunday.

Sources then confirmed that discussions were on to resolve the standoff. The BJP’s decision to replace Bisht has fueled internal tensions, raising questions about the party’s candidate selection strategy ahead of the elections.

Meanwhile, AAP has fielded Manoj Tyagi, and the Congress has nominated Dr PK Mishra as their respective candidates for Karawal Nagar.