Cometh polls cometh promises for urban poor

Will freebies make an impact?

Ever since the rise of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the capital’s political landscape has been dominated by freebies. However, what makes this election different is the fact that all three of the major parties have jumped on the freebie bandwagon.

The incumbent AAP government provides 200 units of free electricity and 20,000 litres of ‘free’ water for each household every month. In addition to this, free education and healthcare are also provided. The government has also rolled out the Mukhya Mantri Mahila Samman Yojana, which aims to provide eligible women above the age of 18 monthly assistance of Rs 1,000. The party has promised to raise this to Rs 2,100 if the party is voted to power again.

Meanwhile, the BJP has promised not to do away with any of the present government’s schemes and, in fact, is set to expand on these with up to 300 units of free electricity and a monthly financial assistance of Rs 2,500 to eligible women. The Congress, too, has promised 2,500 in financial assistance to women.

In south Delhi’s Deoli, one of the most impoverished parts of the capital, the jury is still out on freebies. Sangeeta (31), who works as a domestic help, believes these schemes have certainly made her life better. Since her family does not own an air conditioner, they do not consume more than 200 units of electricity. “It has been years since we last paid an electricity bill. This has been a huge relief for us,” she said. She is also a big fan of the free bus rides, which she uses for her daily commute to nearby areas and the local Mohalla clinic, which functions irregularly but takes care of basic illnesses free of cost. Although she is aware that the opposition parties are offering the exact same schemes, she has already pledged her support to the AAP. “Kejriwal ji has been giving us these benefits for a long time. The other parties are only copying him now in order to win votes,” she said.

Others, meanwhile, are more sceptical. Deepak, a 42-year-old auto driver who lives in the same locality, believes the freebies have not changed the poor living conditions in Deoli. “Have a look around. Nothing has changed over the years. There is garbage in every nook and corner, the sewers are always overflowing, and the roads are riddled with potholes. Moreover, most of the youth here are either unemployed or work for very low wages. Freebies will not change any of this. They are just a way of bribing the public for votes,” he said.