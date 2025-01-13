Cometh polls cometh promises for urban poor

Facing the massive challenge of living a decent and dignified life in their small dwelling units having major structural issues and in dire need of basic facilities like clean drinking water, proper sewage, street lights and uncluttered roads, it’s a tough life not only for the residents living in Trilokpuri but almost all ‘urban villages’ of the national capital.
Unfortunately, the problem doesn’t end with the villages because the alarming situations in the slum areas are disturbing. The residents here still have to leave their houses to use toilets and even fill drinking water for the family of 8 to 10 members. Be it Rithala, Pitampura, Ashok Vihar, or GTB Nagar, the situation is similar in slum areas whether they are in Delhi University area, Old Secretariat, Mustafabad or Wazirabad.
Roshni Khan, a slum dweller in Trilokpuri, is a mother of six children and is currently seven months pregnant. Irrespective of the weather conditions, she wakes up early in the morning and sometimes in the middle of the night when she has to use the loo or have to fill drinking water for the family from a nearby house which has a water tap. Besides, she works as a maid in multiple houses in Mayur Vihar to earn a living since her husband is usually involved in pigeon cradling.
“Ek waqt ka khana hai to kaam to karna parega phr kuch bhi haalaat hon.. (For one time meal, I will have to work in whatever situation),” said Roshni.
Slum dwellers left high and dry
Trilokpuri assembly constituency, in East Delhi district, is a resettlement colony established in 1975-76. Slum dwellers from other areas were settled here. Since the 1990s, this assembly hasn’t witnessed any major changes in terms of roads, sewerage, adequate toilets and better quality of life.
Since 1993, it has been represented by MLAs from all the major parties — Congress (1993, 1998, and 2003), BJP (2008), and lately AAP (2013, 2015, and 2020). This constituency can’t be regarded as a safe seat for any political party.
In the 2015 Delhi Assembly election, Raju Dhingan was fielded against BJP’s Kiran Vaidya from Trilokpuri and the former defeated the latter by about 30,000 votes. However, in the 2020 assembly poll, AAP changed its candidate and gave the ticket to Rohit Kumar Mehraulia, who won the seat.
The major localities in the Trilokpuri Vidhan Sabha constituency are Trilokpuri, Kotla Village, Mayur Vihar and New Ashok Nagar.
A significant number of Dalit and Muslim population live in this constituency. Communal tensions have been witnessed in this constituency on a regular basis since 1984.
In recent years, the most significant communal tension took place in 2014 between the Hindu and Muslim communities in this constituency. The clash between the communities started after a group of people started building a temple near a mosque in Trilokpuri. The administration had imposed a month-and-a-half long curfew in the area.
Even in May 2023, a large-scale police deployment took place after two cows were found dead under mysterious circumstances.
Going by the residents, the locals say their lives have improved a little bit, but there are major issues which continue to trouble people, including the availability of washrooms in the dwelling units and street lights.
One of the residents, Muskaan said, “The biggest problem in our area is the toilet. I have a very small room, and I can’t afford to have a toilet there which is why I have to go outside the colony for this necessity. Secondly the water problems persist here. Water supply may be regularised, but the drinking water tastes very bad at times.”
A similar scenario exists in Madanpur Khadar, an urban village in South East district. It is essentially a resettlement colony, located about a kilometre away from the Sarita Vihar Metro Station. The slum dwellers here, too, suffer from the lack of safe drinking water and sanitation problems. A majority of residents found here are rag-pickers.
Shortage of communal toilets resulting in open defecation, further causing sanitation and hygiene issues in the localities, is a major problem, and, unfortunately, the issue of communal toilets is one of the most common concerns one will find in the villages and slums of Delhi.
Another slum area is Seemapuri, which has a majority of garbage dumps, having open drains and sewage naalas (canals). Owing to the garbage dump in this area, there are major sanitation issues, and health issues, especially among children, are rife.
Respiratory diseases, diarrhoea, intestinal worms, scabies and ringworms are some of the common health problems found in this locality of Shahdara district. The inadequate sanitation facilities have been making the children of the slums ill and further worsening the pre-existing diseases.
Talking about the villages, there are nearly 350 villages in the national capital. Of these, over 130 villages, including many in south Delhi, such as Humayunpur and Hauz Khas, were declared ‘urban’ in a process that started in the ’50s and ended in 1994. However, the ones in northwest Delhi, such as Jaunti, Nagal Thakran, and Kanjhawala, were notified as urban in subsequent phases between 2018 and 2019, but about 50 villages continue to remain rural.
There are several projects that include the repair and construction of village roads and drains, installation of streetlights, rejuvenation parks, community centres and cremation grounds, but these projects are still on paper.
According to the Centre for Youth, Culture, Law and Environment (CYCLE), an organisation working for the rights of farmers and the development of Delhi’s villages, of 936 projects worth Rs 1,258 crore that came up before DVDB till March 31, 2021, only 86 were approved. The board approved 303 more projects in 2021-22 and 2022-23, including 136 in January 2023.
Will freebies make an impact?
Ever since the rise of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the capital’s political landscape has been dominated by freebies. However, what makes this election different is the fact that all three of the major parties have jumped on the freebie bandwagon.
The incumbent AAP government provides 200 units of free electricity and 20,000 litres of ‘free’ water for each household every month. In addition to this, free education and healthcare are also provided. The government has also rolled out the Mukhya Mantri Mahila Samman Yojana, which aims to provide eligible women above the age of 18 monthly assistance of Rs 1,000. The party has promised to raise this to Rs 2,100 if the party is voted to power again.
Meanwhile, the BJP has promised not to do away with any of the present government’s schemes and, in fact, is set to expand on these with up to 300 units of free electricity and a monthly financial assistance of Rs 2,500 to eligible women. The Congress, too, has promised 2,500 in financial assistance to women.
In south Delhi’s Deoli, one of the most impoverished parts of the capital, the jury is still out on freebies. Sangeeta (31), who works as a domestic help, believes these schemes have certainly made her life better. Since her family does not own an air conditioner, they do not consume more than 200 units of electricity. “It has been years since we last paid an electricity bill. This has been a huge relief for us,” she said. She is also a big fan of the free bus rides, which she uses for her daily commute to nearby areas and the local Mohalla clinic, which functions irregularly but takes care of basic illnesses free of cost. Although she is aware that the opposition parties are offering the exact same schemes, she has already pledged her support to the AAP. “Kejriwal ji has been giving us these benefits for a long time. The other parties are only copying him now in order to win votes,” she said.
Others, meanwhile, are more sceptical. Deepak, a 42-year-old auto driver who lives in the same locality, believes the freebies have not changed the poor living conditions in Deoli. “Have a look around. Nothing has changed over the years. There is garbage in every nook and corner, the sewers are always overflowing, and the roads are riddled with potholes. Moreover, most of the youth here are either unemployed or work for very low wages. Freebies will not change any of this. They are just a way of bribing the public for votes,” he said.
A Political slugfest
Hoping to corner the ruling party, the BJP has ramped up its slum outreach campaign, a drive launched five months ago to strengthen its presence among lower middle-class voters. Party leaders, including all seven Delhi MPs, have been staying overnight in slums and JJ clusters, engaging with residents to understand their challenges firsthand.
According to BJP state general secretary Vishnu Mittal, the initiative aims to directly connect with slum-dwellers and identify practical solutions to their issues. Under the campaign, termed the “Slum Expansion Campaign,” the party has deployed designated “slum-expanders” and “slum-caretakers” to oversee the effort in over 1,190 clusters across the city.
Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva, who has participated in several overnight stays, stated that the BJP is the first political party to establish direct communication with residents in these clusters. He emphasised the party’s commitment to understanding the struggles of slum-dwellers and addressing their needs.
Sachdeva further pledged that, if voted to power, the BJP would provide better access to basic facilities such as water, electricity, and food through the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB). The party also plans to introduce a dedicated department to ensure cleanliness in these areas, said South Delhi MP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri. He added that the BJP’s approach prioritises improving slum conditions rather than demolishing them.
Last week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also inaugurated 1,675 newly constructed flats for the dwellers of Jhuggi Jhopri clusters and handed over keys to eligible beneficiaries at Swabhiman Apartments in Ashok Vihar, Delhi. These apartments are part of the in-situ slum rehabilitation project by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA).
Meanwhile, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal has alleged that the BJP plans to demolish all slum clusters in Delhi if it comes to power.
Addressing slum dwellers in Shakur Basti, he claimed the BJP has already devised plans to clear slums and hand over the land to private entities.
“As soon as the election is over on February 8, they’ll start demolishing slums. Within a year, no slum cluster will remain,” Kejriwal stated. He urged residents not to vote for the BJP, likening it to “signing off on your own destruction.” Kejriwal accused the saffron party of prioritising land acquisition over the welfare of slum residents, calling their policies exploitative.
He challenged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to withdraw all cases filed against slum dwellers in the last decade and resettle those displaced to their original locations within 24 hours. “If he does this, I won’t contest the elections. Otherwise, I’ll fight to protect slum dwellers and stop the BJP’s plans,” Kejriwal declared.
Criticising the BJP’s “Jahan Jhuggi Wahan Makaan” scheme, he dismissed it as a façade, claiming that only 4,700 flats have been built for slum residents in five years. He further accused the BJP of using slum dwellers for votes while plotting to evict them post-election.
Kejriwal has vowed to safeguard the rights of slum residents, portraying the AAP as the only party committed to their welfare amidst growing concerns over housing and displacement.
Raining freebies
AAP
AAP government provides 200 units of free electricity
and 20,000 litres of ‘free’ water for each household every month.
Under MMMSY, it has promised to provide Rs 2,100 per month to eligible women
BJP
The party has promised not to do away with any of the present govt’s schemes
It has, in fact, suggested to increase the free units of electricity to 300
Assistance of Rs 2,500/month to eligible women might be included in the manifesto
Congress
The Congress, too, has promised 2,500 as financial assistance to women.
It has also promised to give Rs 8,500 to educated unemployed youths for 1 year
It is also guaranteeing a health insurance cover of Rs 25 lakh under its proposed ‘Jeevan Raksha Yojana’
1.No water supply
Many jhuggi jhopri dwellers don’t have proper water supply lines in their colonies. They have to daily fetch water from water tankers
2.Open drains
Last month, L-G VK Saxena highlighted open drains and poor sanitation and shared images after visiting slum areas in south Delhi
3.Sanitation
Most of these JJ clusters lack proper roads, sewerage, and adequate toilets, creating health issues, especially among children