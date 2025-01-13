Delhi shivers in cold wave, dense fog disrupts flight and train operations

NEW DELHI: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported a minimum temperature of 9.6°C on Monday, which is 2.2°C above the normal for this time of year.

The relative humidity is 99%, with the maximum temperature expected to rise to 19°C later in the day. The IMD has issued a yellow warning for dense fog across the national capital.

The thick fog during the early hours disrupted both air and rail traffic. Several flights were delayed at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport due to low visibility, causing inconvenience to travelers. Train services were also affected, with many trains delayed and some cancelled.