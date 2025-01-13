Delhi shivers in cold wave, dense fog disrupts flight and train operations

NEW DELHI: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported a minimum temperature of 9.6°C on Monday, which is 2.2°C above the normal for this time of year.
The relative humidity is 99%, with the maximum temperature expected to rise to 19°C later in the day. The IMD has issued a yellow warning for dense fog across the national capital.
The thick fog during the early hours disrupted both air and rail traffic. Several flights were delayed at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport due to low visibility, causing inconvenience to travelers. Train services were also affected, with many trains delayed and some cancelled.
Adding to the challenges is the poor air quality in the national capital. The Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 274 at 9 am by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), placing the city's air quality in the "poor" category.
According to the CPCB guidelines, an AQI between 201 and 300 indicates poor air quality. The CPCB defines the AQI scale as follows: 0-50 "good", 51-100 "satisfactory", 101-200 "moderate", 201-300 "poor", 301-400 "very poor", and 401-500 "severe".