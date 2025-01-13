Nothing to show, BJP relying on lies to advance agenda, says AAP's Sanjay Singh

NEW DELHI: Senior AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Sunday accused the BJP of spreading misinformation to malign its government while targeting the Modi-led central government for failing to deliver on its promises.

Speaking at a press conference here, Singh showcased a video shared on the Delhi BJP’s official X handle, which allegedly depicted broken roads in Faridabad, Haryana, as those in Delhi. He claimed this was a deliberate attempt to defame AAP and former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. “The BJP has nothing to show for its years of work in Delhi, so it is now relying on lies,” Singh said. He added that local residents had revealed the video was staged, using a Delhi-registered auto-rickshaw to mislead viewers.

AAP’s legal cell has filed a complaint with the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), demanding strict action against the BJP for violating the Model Code of Conduct. “This misinformation not only breaches electoral norms but undermines the sanctity of the election process,” the complaint stated, urging the CEC to take legal action and prevent further dissemination of fake content. Singh also launched a scathing attack on the Modi government, accusing it of working for industrialist Gautam Adani rather than the public.

He demanded Union Minister Hardeep Puri clarify whether promises such as giving Rs 15 lakh to every citizen, creating 2 crore jobs annually, and doubling farmers’ incomes had been fulfilled.

Singh contrasted the BJP’s record with AAP’s achievements in Punjab, highlighting free electricity for 300 units, the creation of 50,000 government jobs, and the establishment of Mohalla Clinics. “While AAP delivers on promises, the BJP has only increased inflation and corruption,” he said, citing skyrocketing fuel and essential commodity prices. He said the AAP government works for the people and will continue to do so, in stark contrast to BJP’s agenda of lies.