Planning to reap rich harvest preying on voters’ greed

A demagogue has been defined as a political leader who seeks support by appealing to the desires and prejudices of ordinary people rather than by using rational arguments. Now that’s what most of the political leaders in India are good at doing. Let’s discuss the two elements in the definition – desires and prejudices.

Leaders play in different degrees on these two elements as per the condition and the character of the political turf. However, the assembly polls in Delhi have for the past decade seen the entry of another element – greed. Political leaders have taken to in a big way playing on the greed of the people. In the past two elections, we saw people voting in large number first for free power and then free water.

This time around there are unique freebies being ferreted out. However, before we discuss these freebies lest do examine the qualities of the leader who is setting the tone of the game – Arvind Kejriwal. Nobody in the past has understood the greedy nature of the electors of Delhi as has Arvind Kejriwal.

The DNA of greed is not inbuilt just into the residents of the slum or unauthorised colonies but exist more prominently in the plotted and upmarket colonies. Around the turn of the century when a survey was done for the transmission and distribution losses of electricity, these plotted colonies were found to be scoring higher than the less prosperous colonies.

This has not changed since then. During the last polls among the charges of the various election malpractices levelled against AAP leaders was one about then Health Minister Satyender Jain distributing air-conditioners and laptops in the libraries of the Residents Welfare Associations (RWAs) from the MLA local area development fund.

Now none of these colonies are none of have any library where these air conditioners could have been deployed or laptops used. Naturally the beneficiaries were the office bearers of the RWAs. The case is pending before the High Court, justice having been delayed on the account of Jain cooling his heels behind bars in another case for a long time and his lawyers seeking adjournment on that count.