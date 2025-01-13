Rahul sets tone for Delhi polls, accuses Kejriwal of following Modi's 'false promises' script

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday criticised both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, accusing them of following a similar strategy based on propaganda and false promises.

In a fiery address to a massive crowd at Seelampur, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha officially sounded the poll bugle for the Congress party ahead of the assembly elections in Delhi.

“Kejriwal and Modi have a habit of making grand promises during elections and disappearing once the votes are counted,” Gandhi quipped, asserting that the Congress has consistently stood by the people in times of need.

Gandhi’s speech began by revisiting national topics he has championed, such as the caste-based census, increasing reservation thresholds, and allegations of crony capitalism involving Adani. He accused Modi and Kejriwal of failing to address inflation and the widening wealth gap.

“Inflation is breaking the back of the poor, while the rich are getting richer. Ambani and Adani act as the marketing agents for PM Modi. Have you ever seen either Modi or Kejriwal speaking against Adani? They are silent because they share the same script,” he said.

Gandhi took a direct swipe at Kejriwal, his alliance partner under the INDIA bloc, questioning his commitment to key demands like a caste census and increasing reservations.

"When I talk of caste census, neither Modi says a word nor does Kejriwal because both want that backward sections, Dalits, tribals and minorities do not get their due share (bhaagidari). Ask Kejriwal whether he is with the caste census. Ask Modi ji whether he is with the caste census," Gandhi said.

"You won’t find Dalits, Adivasis, or OBCs represented in the judiciary. Modi and Kejriwal may talk about inclusivity, but only Congress will ensure participation. Let Kejriwal publicly commit to a caste census and reservation expansion. Congress will deliver when in power," he added.