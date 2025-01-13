Tech corner

Here’s our round-up of the latest gadgets that are a perfect addition to your shopping list

UBON PB X-116

Ubon’s PB X-116 is an ultra-useful powerbank, which charges devices rapidly and comes with its built-in cables. The 10,000mAh powerbank allows me to rapidly charge my iPhone (50 per cent in 30 minutes) twice fully and my Android devices a full charge and an added 60 per cent charge (approximately). I have started appreciating the presence of built-in cables on powerbanks, as it makes it easier to carry around a single unit for backup recharge. The X-116 has a Type-C and iOS (Lightning) cable built in. The 22.5W powerbank, in addition, has two Type-C output ports and a USB for charging additional devices using a cable. The powerbank also comes with short-circuit protection. ubonindia.com

Rs 2,499

RAZER FREYJA

The Freyja is an HD Haptic gaming cushion, which aims to provide an immersive experience for gamers. You can experience layered and tactile sensations that mirror the direction, intensity, and duration of in-game audio. Powered by Razer Sensa HD Haptics, it supports all audio-enabled content, including movies and music. It also fits most gaming and office chairs and is compatible with PC and Android devices. razer.com

Rs 25,800

MERREL - SPEEDARC SURGE BOA

Merrel’s most innovative and athletic hiking shoe is engineered to transition seamlessly from city streets to rugged trails with comfort and technology built in. The new SpeedARC midsole system features active response coils crafted with FloatPro tech and Flexplate. It also features a double BOA lacing system and the Matrix upper. The proprietary design delivers incredible shock-absorbing stability as well as maximum energy return. merrel.com

Rs 25,000

Is there a shiny new gadget you’d like to tell us about? Mail ashokpandian@gmail.com