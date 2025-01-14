All in the family: When dynasty rules Delhi dynamics

NEW DELHI: In the run-up to the Delhi assembly elections, dynastic politics continues to take centre stage, despite political parties’ repeated condemnations of nepotism. The election battlefield is once again dominated by family legacies, with heirs to political dynasties vying to retain or reclaim their family’s influence.

From the grandson of a former Prime Minister to the children of three former Chief Ministers, the trend of political heirs running for office is evident across party lines.

Sitting MLAs are also making way for their kin, solidifying the grip of dynastic politics in the capital. For the first time, the sons of three former chief ministers are contesting simultaneously.

Harish Khurana, son of former BJP Chief Minister Madan Lal Khurana, is running alongside Parvesh Verma, son of another BJP CM, Sahib Singh Verma. Congress, too, has embraced dynastic politics, fielding Sandeep Dikshit, son of the late Sheila Dikshit, a three-term Delhi CM, from the New Delhi constituency.

The party has also nominated Adarsh Shastri, the son of former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, from Dwarka. Mudit Agarwal, son of three-time Lok Sabha MP JP Agarwal, will contest from the Chandni Chowk seat. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), often seen as a proponent of meritocracy, has not shied away from the dynastic trend either.