'Baraat without groom': AAP takes a jibe at BJP for lacking CM face; accuses it of luring voters with money, gold

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday targeted the BJP for not announcing its chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections and accused it of luring voters with money and gold.
Alleging internal discord within the party, AAP MP Sanjay Singh took a dig at BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri and claimed that he was under pressure to deny speculations about being considered for the top post.
"After Arvind Kejriwal openly challenged Ramesh Bidhuri to a debate on their visions for Delhi, we learned from sources that his name was being considered as BJP's CM face. Bidhuri is a strong contender and has the qualities to become their CM. But as soon as this news surfaced, the BJP leaders started fighting among themselves," Singh said during a press conference.
"Now Bidhuri is saying he is not the CM face. Then who is? Where is the BJP taking its 'baraat' without a 'groom'? This is dangerous. Elections will be over and Delhiites will still not know who the BJP's CM face is," he added.
Reiterating the AAP's position, Singh said, "For us, Arvind Kejriwal is the clear CM face and his vision for Delhi speaks for itself."
The BJP is yet to comment on the matter, though its leaders have previously stated that the party would contest the elections under collective leadership.
Meanwhile, in a fresh attack on BJP, AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal alleged that the saffron party is distributing money and gold chains to lure voters ahead of the upcoming elections.
"The BJP has surrendered all its weapons as it has no narrative, no vision and no chief ministerial face. It doesn't have anything," the former chief minister said in a presser.
Accusing the BJP of adopting unfair means, Kejriwal claimed that the party is distributing jackets, shoes, sarees, money and even gold chains to buy votes.
"I have heard that gold chains are being distributed in two colonies. The BJP is saying it will buy votes. I appeal to the people of Delhi to not vote for anyone, including AAP candidates, if they are offering money or goods during the polls," he said.
He also claimed the AAP's graph is soaring and it will once again get a full majority. The BJP lacks the vision and leadership to challenge the AAP, Kejriwal said.
"As the elections are approaching, it is becoming clear that the AAP is going to form a stable government with a full majority. With time, the AAP's graph is soaring," he added.
Meanwhile, the BJP on Tuesday slammed the AAP government for refusing to implement the Centre's Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme.
Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva alleged that the AAP government blocked the scheme due to political reasons.
Delhi is gearing up for high-stakes assembly elections, with the AAP banking on its governance record and the BJP aiming to make inroads in the capital.
Delhi will go to polls on February 5 and results will be announced on February 8. In the 2015 and 2020 Delhi Assembly polls, the AAP won 67 and 62 seats respectively.
The BJP won three seats in 2015 and eight in 2020 while the Congress drew a blank.
(With inputs from PTI)