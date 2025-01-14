BJP accuses CM Atishi of violating MCC, asks her to withdraw nomination from Kalkaji seat

NEW DELHI: The BJP on Tuesday accused Delhi Chief Minister Atishi of violating the model code of conduct (MCC) by using a government vehicle for campaign-related work.

It demanded she withdraw her nomination from the Kalkaji seat on moral grounds.

Atishi filed her nomination from the Kalkaji assembly constituency on Tuesday for the upcoming Delhi polls to be held on February 5.

The counting of votes will be undertaken on February 8.

Addressing a press conference, BJP MP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said Atishi, an AAP candidate from the Kalkaji seat, has her election office in Govindpuri where campaign materials were transported using a vehicle of the Public Works Department (PWD).

He also alleged that AAP volunteers are using Delhi government vehicles to travel from one place to another.