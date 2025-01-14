Bless me, says CM Atishi, but misses nomination time

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Atishi on Monday missed the 3 pm deadline to file her nomination papers because she accompanied Arvind Kejriwal to the Election Commission’s office to raise alleged manipulation of voter lists. The AAP leader had planned to file her nomination for the Assembly polls from Kalkaji, but will now be filing the papers on Tuesday.

The CM held a roadshow and then proceeded towards the office of the district election officer to file her nomination. However, as the roadshow got delayed and later she went to the Election Commission office to join AAP leaders.

Before commencing the rally, she, accompanied by Manish Sisodia, visited Gurudwara Shri Guru Gobind Sahib in Giri Nagar. Earlier in the day, she offered prayers at the Kalkaji temple, dedicated to Maa Kali, seeking blessings for her campaign. “Before filing my nomination, I came to seek the blessings of Maa Kali at the Kalkaji Temple. I believe Maa Kalka’s blessings will always remain with me, the AAP, and people of the Kalkaji constituency,” she told reporters.

She said that she has worked tirelessly in her constituency for the last five years. “The people of Kalkaji are my family, they see me as their daughter and sister. I am not just a representative, I am a part of their lives,” she said.

Taking a jibe at the BJP, she accused the party of being “anti-poor”. She said BJP is a ‘jhuggi virodhi’ and ‘gareeb virodhi’ party and added that the AAP is committed to uplifting the marginalised communities.