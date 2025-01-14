Cash, items worth Rs 21 crore seized: Delhi Chief Electoral Officer

NEW DELHI: Over Rs 21 crore worth of cash and other items, including liquor, have been seized within a week of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) coming into force ahead of the Assembly polls, the office of the Delhi Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) said on Monday. The MCC was implemented on January 7, following the announcement of the election schedule. Voting for the 70 Assembly constituencies in Delhi will be held on February 5, with results to be declared on February 8.

The MCC covers campaign activities such as meetings, processions, manifestoes, polling, and general conduct during the electoral process.

Data from the Delhi CEO’s office reveals that East Delhi reported the highest seizures worth Rs 6.83 crore, followed by South Delhi at Rs 6.81 crore. New Delhi recorded the lowest seizures, valued at Rs 3.9 lakh. Overall, confiscated items include Rs 9.8 crore in cash, precious metals worth Rs 6.1 crore, drugs valued at Rs 5.05 crore, freebies exceeding Rs 47 lakh, and liquor worth over Rs 45 lakh.