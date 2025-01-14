Congress moves to new headquarters as '24, Akbar Road' ends 47-year history

NEW DELHI: Delhi is witnessing a historic shift on Wednesday as the Congress party moves to its new headquarters—Indira Gandhi Bhawan on Kotla Road.

This moment marks a significant moment in the party’s history, as exactly Forty-seven years ago, a devastated Indira Gandhi, left with only a handful of loyalists following the aftermath of the Emergency, shifted the base of the breakaway faction of Congress to a government accommodation—a Type VII bungalow on Akbar Road.

Over the years, this British-era property has witnessed the rise and fall of the Congress party. It has seen the resurrection of Congress, Indira Gandhi regaining power, the death of her son Sanjay Gandhi, her assassination, Rajiv Gandhi stepping into the Prime Minister’s office at a young age, his assassination, and Congress gradually regaining its ground in subsequent years as it led alliance governments in 1991, 2004, and 2009.

The property has a rich history of nearly 100 years. Before independence, Sir Reginald Maxwell, a member of the Viceroy Lord Linlithgow’s executive council, resided here.

In the 1960s, the bungalow also became the residence of Burma’s ambassador, where Nobel Peace Prize laureate Aung San Suu Kyi spent her early teenage years. Her mother, Daw Khin Kyi, was appointed the Burmese ambassador to India.

In his book 24, Akbar Road: A Short History of the People Behind the Rise and Fall of Congress, journalist and political commentator Rasheed Kidwai details how the bungalow was chosen to become an iconic address in the national capital, and the significant events that unfolded there.