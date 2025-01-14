Defamation case politically motivated, says BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj

NEW DELHI: The defamation case filed by former Delhi minister and AAP leader Satyendar Jain against BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj took a contentious turn as Swaraj’s counsel argued in Rouse Avenue Court that the complaint is politically driven.

Representing Swaraj, Advocate Siddhesh Kotwal contended that the defamation complaint was a strategic move aimed at electoral politics, accusing Jain of leveraging the legal system for political gain. The court, presided over by ACJM Neha Mittal, adjourned the matter for further hearing on January 22 after listening to the submissions.

The defamation case stems from remarks made by Swaraj during a television interview on October 5, 2023, where she allegedly made defamatory statements about Jain. The former minister claims that Swaraj falsely accused him of corruption, alleging the recovery of `3 crores, 1.8 kilograms of gold, and 133 gold coins during an ED raid at his residence. Jain asserts these statements were baseless and intended to tarnish his reputation for political advantage.

Jain, who has filed both civil and criminal defamation cases against Swaraj, argues that the allegations have severely impacted his personal and professional life. His legal representatives, Advocates Rajat Bhardwaj and Mohd. Irshad, highlighted that the accusations have caused irreversible damage to Jain’s standing as a public figure and private individual.

During previous hearings, the court permitted Jain to present pre-summoning evidence to substantiate his claims before proceeding with the notice. The case has garnered significant attention due to its political implications and the involvement of high-profile figures.

Swaraj’s counsel maintains that the defamation complaint lacks merit and is a tactical attempt to undermine her reputation and influence the electoral process. The court’s upcoming session on January 22 will further explore these claims and the evidence presented by both parties.