DoE issues new guidelines for 2025-26 admissions

NEW DELHI: The Directorate Education on Monday released new guidelines for the admission for academic session 2025-26. The directorate has instructed that the feeder schools of Delhi should be attached to the neighbourhood parent school.

The heads of the feeder schools have also been directed to check if their school is mapped with the parent school. In case it doesn’t exist in the mapping list, the head of schools will contact the concerned department of the parent school.

“In order to discuss the modalities regarding Plan Admission and to refine the admission procedure for the forthcoming session i.e. 2025-26, a meeting under the chairpersonship of the Addl. DE (School) was convened on January 6, 2025,” as per the guidlines.

The schools have been directed to follow the broad guidelines while preparing the admission plan for 2025-26.

The schools have been asked to ensure that, as far as possible, no student has to cross railway lines or major main road. The students should be distributed equally among schools, wherever possible, to avoid overcrowding in a particular school. The guidelines read, “Students of feeder schools studying in English/Urdu medium should be attached to same medium schools and all primary schools including MCDs, Govt. aided, recognised unaided primary schools (under RTE/DSEAR) should be attached to schools of the Directorate of Education for pass outs of the highest class i.e., class V only.”

“All Govt./Govt. aided and recognised unaided middle schools should be attached to secondary/senior secondary schools of the Directorate of Education for the pass outs of the highest class i.e., class VIII only. Meanwhile for admission plan, schools should be attached keeping in mind the convenience of students and not to be restricted by zonal/district boundaries i.e. if two schools are close to each other & are located in two different zones/districts, then they can also be attached for the purpose of admission plan.