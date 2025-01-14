Election Commission approves AAP’s Ojha’s vote transfer

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission (EC) on Monday approved the AAP’s request to transfer the voter ID of Avadh Ojha, the party’s candidate from Patparganj.

Addressing a press conference earlier, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal said, “Our candidate from Patparganj had his voter ID registered in Greater Noida...Ojha submitted Form 8 (for transfer of voter ID) on January 7. Legally, January 7 was the last date to submit Form 8.” However, an election officer issued another order, changing the deadline to January 6, he had alleged.

The AAP delegation also raised concerns regarding ‘lapses’ and ‘violations’ ahead of the Delhi assembly elections. The party leaders presented instances of irregularities, including attempts to manipulate voter lists and blatant violations of the Model Code of Conduct in the New Delhi Assembly.

Reiterating the party’s demand, Kejriwal called for the immediate suspension and transfer of the DM of New Delhi, who also acts as the DEO of the constituency.