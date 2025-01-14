INTERVIEW| Old Delhi Vikas board is my dream: Aaley Mohammad Iqbal

Former deputy mayor of the MCD, 34-year-old Aaley Mohammad Iqbal, representing the AAP, is contesting from the Matia Mahal constituency in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections. A former independent councillor, Iqbal became the youngest councillor in the MCD at the age of 21. This will be his first time contesting the Delhi Assembly elections. In an exclusive interview with Ifrah Mufti, Iqbal shared his plans for his constituency. Excerpts:

What would you do differently for your constituency this time if you win?

My biggest plan is to seek support from the government to establish an Old Delhi Vikas Board. Under this initiative, a special budget will be allocated for the development of the area. Another dream is to work on the Jama Masjid Redevelopment Project, which was announced earlier but has faced funding and administrative hurdles over the past five years. Through this Vikas Board, we will address issues like water, sewage, and the problem of unnecessary wiring. We will also utilize vacant properties in the constituency for public welfare, converting them into marriage halls, mohalla clinics, and more. Finally, water scarcity remains a significant issue. Our water supply comes from Wazirabad, which in turn depends on Haryana. Using technology, we aim to improve this situation.

Garbage dumping, landfills, clean Yamuna – in the last elections, Kejriwal had promised on all these issues but those promises remain unfulfilled. Will there be new deadlines set for these promises?

The work will continue. MCD now has a loyal government, and within the next five years, promises like eliminating garbage dumps and cleaning the Yamuna will be fulfilled. As Arvind Kejriwal has stated, the promises were delayed primarily due to the Covid situation and various distractions, including key leaders, such as the CM and deputy CM, being imprisoned. These factors slowed down our progress, but we are committed to addressing these issues.