Meerut Metro trial begins; to link with RRTS

NEW DELHI: The trial run of the Delhi-Meerut Metro commenced on Sunday between Meerut South and Meerut Central stations at a nominal speed, as per officials of the National Capital Region Transport Corporation.

The metro, aimed at reducing traffic congestion on the Delhi-Meerut road, is expected to alleviate burden on a route that caters to lakhs of vehicles daily, including commuters travelling to Modi Nagar, Ghaziabad, Delhi and the Uttarakhand highway. During the trial, the train’s speed ranged from 40 to 135 kmph to assess safety, ride comfort, and system integration. NCRTC chief public relations officer Puneet Vats stated, “Civil construction work is almost done and the metro will be operational by this year. It will connect with the Namo Bharat semi-high-speed train network at key RRTS stations.”

The Meerut Metro stations feature a unique design with two platforms and four tracks to accommodate both city’s metro trains and Namo Bharat Rapid Rail Transit Corridor.