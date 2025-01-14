Tahir Hussain can file nomination from jail: Delhi HC

NEW DELHI: Former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain, accused in several cases arising out of the February 2020 riots, can file his nomination papers from jail itself, the Delhi High Court was told on Monday.

The police, represented by Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma, highlighted previous instances where inmates filed nominations while incarcerated, referencing Amritpal Singh as a recent example. Justice Neena Bansal Krishna remarked that Hussain could complete the nomination process from jail. Hussain’s counsel argued that his responsibilities extended beyond filing papers, requiring him to campaign and disclose his assets, citing interim bail granted to Rashid Engineer for election purposes last year. Hussain, in custody since March 2020, sought interim bail from January 14 to February 9 to contest the Mustafabad Assembly seat on an AIMIM ticket. His plea emphasized the need to physically file nomination forms, open a bank account, and campaign.

The prosecution detailed the allegations against Hussain, including the murder of Intelligence Bureau officer Ankit Sharma, whose body was found with 51 injuries during the riots. Hussain argued that despite being jailed for nearly five years, the trial had barely progressed, with only 20 of 114 witnesses examined. He pointed out that co-accused individuals had already been granted bail. The court scheduled the next hearing for Tuesday, where Hussain’s request for interim bail will be deliberated.