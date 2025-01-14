The perfect pair!

In a rare union of friendship and creativity, celebrated footwear designer Aprajita Toor and digital storytelling maven Scherezade Shroff have joined hands to reimagine the timeless Mary Jane silhouette. This collaboration weaves together their decade-long friendship and individual creative journeys, resulting in a collection that is as rooted in tradition as it is imbued with modern-day chic.

The story of AT x SS began over a decade ago, in the early days of social media, when grainy filters and emo captions defined the digital landscape. Aprajita, who was then crafting her legacy in Indian footwear design, and Scherezade, a pioneer in content creation, first connected through brand collaborations. Over time, this professional relationship transformed into a deep personal bond, built on shared values of authenticity and innovation. “Sherry is more like family,” Aprajita reflects, describing how their journey evolved from acquaintances to confidantes.

This collection is a celebration of their friendship, bringing together Aprajita’s expertise in traditional Indian craftsmanship and Scherezade’s contemporary design sensibilities. Together, they have reimagined the Mary Jane with three distinct iterations — the ‘Plain Jane’, which offers everyday elegance; the ‘Rebel Jane’, which stands out with bold, statement-making details; and the ‘Umrao Jane’, a showstopper fit for special occasions. Each pair captures an evolution of style, blending tradition, comfort, and modernity into footwear that is perfect for all-day wear.