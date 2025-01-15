AAP, BJP trade charges over vote buying, manipulation

NEW DELHI: AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday alleged that the BJP is allegedly distributing money and gold chains to entice voters ahead of the polls. The AAP chief urged the voters not to ‘sell’ their votes and said their votes are more valuable than diamonds.

Cautioning citizens, he said that the BJP state unit has been given heaps of cash and gold chains to buy votes, but their leaders are not giving it to the people and instead stashing them for their own selves.

“Your vote determines the destiny of your children and this country. Vote for anyone you wish, but never for those who attempt to buy your vote,” he implored.

The former chief minister stated, “As elections draw closer, it is becoming increasingly evident that the AAP is on track to form a stable government with a complete majority. Gradually, as time passes, the AAP’s graph continues to rise. We are moving upward. Meanwhile, the BJP seems to have surrendered.”

Kejriwal alleged that the BJP sent Rs 10,000 to distribute, but their leaders, being sure that they would lose, decided to profit instead. They kept Rs 9,000 for themselves and distributed only Rs 1,000 to the people. As this truth emerges, the public is outraged. Wherever leaders of the BJP go, people confront them, saying, “Give us the money you kept first, then speak.”

Meanwhile, as per a PTI report, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva raised concerns on Tuesday over alleged irregularities in the voter list, ahead of the February 5 Assembly polls in the capital. Accompanied by BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj and senior party leader Om Pathak, Sachdeva met Election Commission (EC) officials to highlight their grievances.

He claimed that more than five lakh new voter applications have been filed in recent days, including many that have raised suspicions.

“We found out that a significant number of these applicants are aged 80 years or above. How can an 80-year-old person not have a voter identity card until now? Who are these people?” Sachdeva questioned.

He also alleged that AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal has applied to get the names of 44 voters associated with a Valmiki temple on Mandir Marg deleted and accused the former Delhi chief minister of being “anti-Dalit”.