AAP launches new Bhojpuri campaign song

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party has launched Bhojpuri song for the Delhi Assembly election campaign, claiming to resonate with Poorvanchalis from UP, Bihar, Jharkhand, and beyond, celebrating their culture and aspirations. On Tuesday, Senior AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh highlighted that the song would resonate with Hindi-speaking audiences across Delhi and surrounding regions.

The song celebrates Arvind Kejriwal’s government initiatives while fostering Purvanchali pride.

The song, inspired by traditional Sohar folk music, connects deeply with the culture and heritage of these regions and reinforces confidence in Kejriwal’s leadership.

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh introduced the song for the Delhi election campaign. Sanjay Singh stated, “This song is dedicated to our brothers from UP, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Purvanchal, as this language resonates deeply in their hearts.”

He also noted that the song would connect with Hindi-speaking audiences across Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, and beyond. “Following the success of the iconic campaign song Phir Laayenge Kejriwal from the last election, we now present this Bhojpuri track, which will play a key role in the upcoming Delhi Assembly election campaign,” he said.