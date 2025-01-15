BJP slams AAP on hoax bomb emails as Delhi Police flag NGO’s political party link

NEW DELHI: In a major breakthrough in the investigation into a series of hoax bomb threats targeting schools across the national capital, the Delhi Police has revealed that an NGO with long association with a political party played a significant role in influencing the workplace of the accused boy’s parents.

According to a senior Delhi Police officer, the NGO is publicly known for its advocacy of a specific political party. Further investigation revealed that the NGO had opposed the hanging of convicted terrorist Afzal Guru and supported the political party via social media.

While the police have not disclosed the political party’s identity, BJP has named AAP and demanded a transparent response from its leadership regarding the incident and the people involved.

This comes after a juvenile, a student at a private school, was identified as having sent over 400 hoax bomb emails to Delhi schools, causing widespread panic. Security agencies struggled to identify the sender for nearly a year, with investigations repeatedly hitting dead ends. However, on January 8, a new email threat targeting more than 23 schools prompted an intensive investigation.

“The Cyber and South District Police launched a technical analysis of email sources. This led to the identification of the accused through digital footprints and email tracking,” said DCP (South) Ankit Chauhan.

During a search of the juvenile’s home, police recovered a laptop and two cellphones. They were subjected to forensic analysis, revealing digital evidence linking him to the threats. Further investigation confirmed that the juvenile had been involved in sending similar emails to over 400 schools.