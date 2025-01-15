Casting about

A melange of crafts

Goyal works with several crafts — from casting that transforms molten metal into a specific shape, Italy’s pietra dura also known as Parchin Kari in the Indian subcontinent where polished coloured stones are inlaid in masterpieces, repoussé where metal is embossed by hand, and bamboo weaving which is known for its eco-friendliness. However, he has a particular fascination for brass in a gold-loving country. “The look and feel of gold have been replicated through brass since ancient times making it is an old traditional material. Brass has been used for ritualistic vessels, for surface decoration in pillars at temples, and palaces. Also, it is much more malleable and versatile than other metals. There were already artisans who knew how to work with brass in our country. I wanted to teach them a modern design language,” he said about working with brass artisans from Delhi.The repoussé is also integral to his work.

“It involves hammering low-relief designs into malleable brass sheets while being supported on a bed of wax known locally as Raal. It is an ancient technique that has endured the test of time through intergenerational knowledge amongst artisan communities,” he told, pointing to an Indian pantheon of gods and goddesses made using it.

We also came across a set of bejewelled objects like bowls, candle stands, and tables from his ‘Zodiac’, and ‘Alta’ collections. They feature a myriad of stones inlaid in brass done through pietra dura. “The pietra dura craft travelled from Rome in the 16th century and found a new life in India.

You can find it in The Taj Mahal; its calligraphic facade and floral blooms are so prolific that they adorn our memory. Each was made with precious stones, including Lapis Lazuli, Onyx, and Turquoise. As with most craft, its evolving nature leads us to the present, and our studio innovation continues to find new frontiers,” he said.

Goyal’s upcoming India Art Fair show will display ‘Garden of Life’, a massive multi-panel wall mural and ‘Shaded Graphite’ collection consisting of brass-made cabinets, mirrors, and consoles amongst others. He thinks that India’s collectible design market is poised for “significant growth” in the next five years, driven by increasing demand for rare and unique collective items.