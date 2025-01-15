Congress targets AAP leader Kejriwal over purported remarks on reservation in video

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Tuesday intensified its criticism of former Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal, sharing an old video in which he purportedly discusses the concept of reservation.

The video, shared by Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh, has sparked a fresh debate on Kejriwal’s stance on caste census and the 50% reservation cap for marginalised communities raked by Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi in a poll campaign meeting held a day ago.

In the undated video, Kejriwal is allegedly heard stating that if a family benefits from reservation, the advantage should not extend further within the same family, allowing another family to benefit instead. “If someone from these sections becomes economically well-off, they should no longer avail reservation; it should go to someone else,” the former CM purportedly heard saying.

“This video clarifies why Kejriwal remains silent on caste census and reservations. His stance on these matters must be explained to the public,” Ramesh said.

The AAP has not issued a statement on the video, and its authenticity could not be independently verified.

The controversy comes as former Congress President Rahul Gandhi launched a strong attack on Kejriwal and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a public rally for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections.

Gandhi accused both leaders of neglecting the rights of backward classes, Dalits, tribals, and minorities, asserting that their policies fail to ensure equitable representation.