Delhi Assembly polls: Kejriwal to file nomination papers from New Delhi constituency

NEW DELHI: AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal will file his nomination papers for the upcoming polls from New Delhi Assembly constituency on Wednesday, party leaders said.

Kejriwal, who will be accompanied by women supporters, will file his nomination papers after offering prayers at Hanuman temple and Valmiki Mandir in New Delhi area, they said.

Kejriwal holding the New Delhi seat since 2013 is pitted against BJP's Parvesh Verma and Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit this time.

Voting for the 70-member Delhi Assembly is scheduled to be held on February 5 and the counting of votes will be taken up on February 8.

