Delhi HC directs ECI to adopt technology for voter list accuracy

During the hearing, Advocate Siddhant Kumar, representing the ECI, assured the court that steps were already being taken to revise the electoral rolls and eliminate duplicate entries using available technological solutions.

He argued that the concerns raised by the petitioner were being addressed as part of the ongoing process.

The court, while acknowledging the ECI’s efforts, directed the commission to thoroughly consider the observations made in the PIL.

The bench said, “If the Commission finds that technological tools can assist in eliminating duplicate names, it should adopt them. The petition is disposed of with this observation.”

The PIL also criticised state governments for allegedly ignoring the issue of duplicate voter entries, which could potentially undermine the democratic process. It accused certain political interests of deliberately allowing these discrepancies to persist, thereby affecting the fundamental rights of citizens.