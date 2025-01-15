Delhi polls: Complaint lodged against BJP's Parvesh Verma for distributing shoes within temple premises

NEW DELHI: A political storm erupted in the New Delhi Assembly Constituency on Wednesday after BJP candidate Parvesh Verma was accused of violating the Model Code of Conduct. The Returning Officer has lodged a complaint against Verma for allegedly distributing shoes to voters within the Valmiki Temple premises.

The constituency, already a battleground for a fierce triangular contest, pits AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal against Congress's Sandeep Dikshit, son of former Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit, and BJP's Verma.

The complaint, filed at the Mandir Marg police station, was based on a WhatsApp message from advocate Rajnish Bhaskar. Bhaskar's message included two videos allegedly showing Verma distributing shoes to women voters at the temple.

"The complainant has forwarded two videos wherein Shri Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma is seen distributing shoes to women. The video and complaint were already sent to you (Station House Officer) at 10:36 a.m (on Wednesday) on your official WhatsApp number," said Returning Officer (New Delhi district) OP Pandey in his official complaint.

Pandey emphasised that under Section 123 of the Representation of People Act, 1951, any gift, offer, or promise by a candidate or their agent, or by any person with the candidate's consent, constitutes corrupt practices.

"It is therefore directed that an immediate investigation into the matter be conducted and appropriate action for the violation of the MCC and action under Section 123 of the RP Act, 1951 be initiated. A report on the actions taken must be submitted at the earliest," Pandey added.

Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday also shared a video of Verma on X (formerly Twitter) distributing shoes.