ED gets Centre's sanction to prosecute Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia in excise policy case

NEW DELHI: Amid high voltage campaign for Delhi Assembly elections, the Centre has authorised the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to initiate prosecution against former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia in a money laundering case related to the now scrapped Delhi liquor policy.

According to official sources, ED received the prosecution orders against the two AAP leaders under the PMLA Act, earlier this month.

The development is significant as a special PMLA court in Delhi had delayed the framing of charges against Arvind Kejriwal after he challenged the trial court’s decision to take cognizance of the chargesheet in the absence of specific sanction for prosecution under provisions of the PMLA.

Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which has filed a chargesheet against Arvind Kejriwal under the Prevention of Corruption Act, received the necessary sanction for prosecution from the MHA in August of last year.

This decision follows the Supreme Court’s ruling on November 6, which mandated that the ED must also obtain prior sanction for prosecution under Section 197(1) of the Criminal Procedure Code (now Section 218 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita) in money laundering cases, similar to the requirement for the CBI.