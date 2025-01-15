FIRs filed against AAP leaders over poll code breach

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police has filed two separate FIRs against AAP leaders over allegations related to poll conduct. The charges include violation of the model code of conduct by CM Atishi, though she has not been named as accused in the FIR, and the use of AI-generated videos targeting political rivals.

Acting on a complaint citing AI-generated videos of PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, allegedly designed to influence the polls, an FIR was lodged at the North Avenue police station.

In the second FIR, Atishi has been accused of violating the model code by using a government vehicle for election-related travel. The complaint named Sanjay Kumar, Executive Engineer in PWD, for allegedly providing the vehicle for Atishi’s use in political activities.