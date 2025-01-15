Smriti Irani, Shekhar Kapur among new members in rejigged PMML Society

NEW DELHI: The Prime Ministers’ Museum & Library (PMML) society and its executive council have been reconstituted. Former Principal Secretary to the PM Nripendra Mishra has been reappointed for a five-year term as the chairperson of the council.

Several new members have been nominated to the society. According to an order issued by the culture ministry, the newly added representatives are ex-Union minister Smriti Irani, filmmaker and director of International Film Festival of India Shekhar Kapur, former NITI Aayog vice-chairman Rajiv Kumar and retired Army General Syed Ata Hasnain.

The reconstituted body will have 34 members instead of 29, said Ahmadabad-based historian Rizwan Kadri. He has been nominated to the society.

The organisation is headed by the PM and has Defence Minister Rajnath Singh as its vice-president. Union ministers Amit Shah, Nirmala Sitharaman, Dharmendra Pradhan, Ashwini Vaihnaw and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat are also its members.

As per the memorandum of association and rules and regulations of the society, the terms of the members nominated and executive council will be five years or until further order.

The PMML society is an autonomous institution under the culture ministry. It has four major constituents; Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya, library, Centre for Contemporary Studies and Nehru Planetarium.

The other new members include Sanjeev Sanyal, who is also the member of PM’s Economic Advisory Council, educationist Chamu Krishna Shastry, Vasudev Kamath of Sanskar Bharti, and archaeologist KK Mohammad.