Temple tours, tridents, PPE Kits: Symbolism takes center stage in Delhi poll nominations

NEW DELHI: Traffic in New Delhi constituency came to a standstill this morning—not due to waterlogging or VIP movement, but as political heavyweights filed their nominations for the upcoming assembly polls.
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal led the charge, who held a grand roadshow alongside his wife, Sunita. In a departure from his usual style, Kejriwal incorporated a "ladies first" approach to the spectacle, with scores of women supporters taking the front row.
This symbolic move underlined the party’s focus on women’s welfare and their votes, especially in light of recent initiatives like the Mahila Samman Nidhi and the extension of free bus rides for women.
Kejriwal’s roadshow culminated in a visit to Hanuman Mandir at Connaught Place and a Valmiki temple, where he sought blessings before filing his nomination—a ritual he has diligently observed ahead of major political or legal challenges, including elections, court appearances, and summons from central agencies.
Over the years, Kejriwal has consciously projected himself as a devout Hanuman devotee, aligning with AAP’s soft Hindutva approach. This strategy blends welfare politics with subtle religious undertones to counter the BJP’s hardline stance.
Meanwhile, BJP’s Parvesh Verma also embarked on what his office described as a "spiritual journey" before filing his nomination. He sought blessings at the Gauri Shankar Temple in Chandni Chowk, the Hanuman Mandir in Connaught Place, and the Maharishi Valmiki Mandir.
However, Verma’s "spiritual journey" took a dramatic turn into hardline Hindutva optics when he brandished a trident and a mace while standing atop his vehicle during his nomination rally. The spectacle drew significant attention, reinforcing the BJP’s ideological stance.
In a contrasting display of symbolism, 27-year-old transgender candidate Rajan Singh filed their nomination to contest against Delhi CM Atishi from the Kalkaji constituency.
Singh donned the attire of Ardhanarishwar, the half-man, half-woman form of Lord Shiva, to honour and symbolise their transgender identity. Singh criticised the AAP government, stating, "The AAP government has neglected the needs and rights of the transgender community."
In the Shahdara constituency, AAP candidate and Padma Shri awardee Jitender Singh Shunty brought his unique brand of activism to the forefront. Donning a PPE kit, Shunty highlighted his relentless relief work as a frontline worker during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Before filing his nomination, Shunty visited a cremation ground and smeared himself with ashes, a tribute to his role in handling over 70,000 cremations during the pandemic. Known as the "Ambulance Man" and "Corona Warrior," Shunty’s tireless efforts to alleviate suffering during the crisis have earned him widespread respect.
New Delhi’s roads today were not just filled with traffic but also with diverse political narratives, as candidates used their nominations to project messages of faith, welfare, activism, and identity.