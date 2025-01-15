Temple tours, tridents, PPE Kits: Symbolism takes center stage in Delhi poll nominations

NEW DELHI: Traffic in New Delhi constituency came to a standstill this morning—not due to waterlogging or VIP movement, but as political heavyweights filed their nominations for the upcoming assembly polls.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal led the charge, who held a grand roadshow alongside his wife, Sunita. In a departure from his usual style, Kejriwal incorporated a "ladies first" approach to the spectacle, with scores of women supporters taking the front row.

This symbolic move underlined the party’s focus on women’s welfare and their votes, especially in light of recent initiatives like the Mahila Samman Nidhi and the extension of free bus rides for women.

Kejriwal’s roadshow culminated in a visit to Hanuman Mandir at Connaught Place and a Valmiki temple, where he sought blessings before filing his nomination—a ritual he has diligently observed ahead of major political or legal challenges, including elections, court appearances, and summons from central agencies.

Over the years, Kejriwal has consciously projected himself as a devout Hanuman devotee, aligning with AAP’s soft Hindutva approach. This strategy blends welfare politics with subtle religious undertones to counter the BJP’s hardline stance.

Meanwhile, BJP’s Parvesh Verma also embarked on what his office described as a "spiritual journey" before filing his nomination. He sought blessings at the Gauri Shankar Temple in Chandni Chowk, the Hanuman Mandir in Connaught Place, and the Maharishi Valmiki Mandir.