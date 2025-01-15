Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw slams AAP leader Kejriwal’s Shakur Basti claim

NEW DELHI: Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Tuesday dismissed AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal’s claim regarding a parcel of railway land in Delhi’s Shakur Basti, calling it “factually incorrect”.

At a hurriedly convened media briefing at party headquarters, Vaishnaw provided a detailed overview of the railway ministry’s ongoing efforts to modernise railway infrastructure in the capital.

During the press conference, he also referred to Kejriwal’s recent visit to Shakur Basti, he said, “Arvind Kejriwal went to Shakur Basti two-three days ago and said the railways has floated tenders for these jhuggis,” in an apparent reference to the land housing these slums.

Vaishnaw asserted, “I want to state this very clearly that nothing of this sort has happened. Kejriwal has made a purely, factually incorrect statement.”

Displaying a map during a press conference, he clarified that the project mentioned by Kejriwal pertains to a vacant plot earmarked for the redevelopment of the Shakur Basti railway station.

A few days ago, Kejriwal alleged that the BJP was planning to demolish slums at the Shakur Basti railway jhugi camp. He had said that if the BJP is voted to power, the jhuggis will be removed.

Vaishnaw further countered Kejariwal’s allegations and outlined his ministry’s extensive redevelopment work on railway stations in Delhi. He added that all 13 major railway stations in the city are being upgraded, as most had become outdated.

He also elaborated that the Safdarjung railway station is being transformed into a seven-story complex, while the Bijwasan station is set to become a key hub for trains heading to western India. “The Hazrat Nizamuddin station is being redeveloped as a mega terminal to alleviate congestion”, he said.

Putting data on expenditures, Vaishnaw further claimed that redevelopment work is underway at the Anand Vihar, Sarai Rohilla, and Delhi Cantonment stations.

He also announced that a new 1.2-km-long bridge over the Yamuna River has been completed and would soon be operational. The minister said Delhi’s rail infrastructure is being prepared to accommodate 1,200 to 1,400 trains as part of a master plan for the city’s growing needs.