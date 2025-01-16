AAP ups ante on BJP leader’s comments on Purvanchalis

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has accused BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla of publicly abusing Rituraj Jha, an AAP MLA representing the Purvanchal community.
The party has announced a protest on Thursday, condemning the BJP’s alleged repeated insults towards Purvanchalis. AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh criticised BJP leaders Manoj Tiwari and Giriraj Singh for their silence on the issue.
He pointed to recent remarks by BJP president JP Nadda in Parliament, where he allegedly likened Purvanchalis to ‘Bangladeshis’ and ‘Rohingyas’. Singh urged leaders from all political parties to denounce these statements and stand in solidarity with the Purvanchal community.
“The BJP has systematically targeted Purvanchalis, hurling insults and branding them as outsiders. They have been called Bangladeshis and Rohingyas, an orchestrated effort to demean them,” Singh said.
He cited instances of derogatory comments from BJP leaders, noting that Purvanchalis, who hail from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Jharkhand, have long faced discrimination. Singh highlighted that efforts to undermine the community have included deleting their votes and obstructing cultural practices such as the construction of Chhath Ghats in Delhi.
“This is not an isolated incident. BJP leaders have a history of disrespecting people from UP and Bihar, once even suggesting their only worth was to lay mats at events,” Singh added.
Distancing himself from party colleague’s comments, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari expressed concern over the trend of disrespecting Purvanchalis. “It has become fashionable these days to abuse Purvanchalis. In Delhi, they have made their mark through their relentless effort and dedication. I hope leaders from all parties will recognise this and refrain from making such remarks,” he said.