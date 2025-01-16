AAP ups ante on BJP leader’s comments on Purvanchalis

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has accused BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla of publicly abusing Rituraj Jha, an AAP MLA representing the Purvanchal community.

The party has announced a protest on Thursday, condemning the BJP’s alleged repeated insults towards Purvanchalis. AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh criticised BJP leaders Manoj Tiwari and Giriraj Singh for their silence on the issue.

He pointed to recent remarks by BJP president JP Nadda in Parliament, where he allegedly likened Purvanchalis to ‘Bangladeshis’ and ‘Rohingyas’. Singh urged leaders from all political parties to denounce these statements and stand in solidarity with the Purvanchal community.

“The BJP has systematically targeted Purvanchalis, hurling insults and branding them as outsiders. They have been called Bangladeshis and Rohingyas, an orchestrated effort to demean them,” Singh said.