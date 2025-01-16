Court denies bail to AAP MLA Balyan in MCOCA case on police opposition

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Wednesday rejected the bail plea of AAP MLA Naresh Balyan in a case filed under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja of Rouse Avenue Court in her ruling stated, “Application dismissed.” The court had previously reserved its decision on January 9 after considering arguments from both the defense and the prosecution.

During the hearing, Delhi Police strongly opposed Balyan’s bail plea, labeling him a “facilitator” within an organized crime syndicate. The prosecution urged the court to deny bail, arguing that Balyan’s release could lead to witness tampering, evidence destruction, and obstruction of the probe.

Special Public Prosecutor Akhand Pratap Singh emphasised that several witnesses had implicated Balyan as a key facilitator and conspirator within the crime syndicate led by Kapil Sangwan.

Singh alleged that Balyan provided financial support to a syndicate member after a crime, helping him evade arrest, further stating that 16 FIRs have been lodged against the syndicate members across various locations in Delhi.

The prosecution argued that the syndicate’s activities have caused significant societal harm and resulted in substantial illegal gains.

Balyan was arrested on December 4 after his alleged involvement surfaced in an extortion case linked to gangster Kapil Sangwan, who is said to be operating from the UK.