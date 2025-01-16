DDA urges Delhi govt to address water crisis in colonies

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has sought intervention from the Delhi government to resolve long-pending water supply and sewerage issues in residential colonies.

In a letter to Chief Secretary, the DDA highlighted the Delhi Jal Board’s (DJB) inaction as a key factor in the ongoing crisis.

According to the DDA Vice Chairman, the authority has already paid Rs 1,059 crore in infrastructure for 23 water supply and sewerage schemes. Despite this, the DJB has not approved these schemes or ensured water supply to areas such as Dwarka, Rohini, Kalkaji, Vasant Kunj, Jasola and Narela.

The DDA official highlighted the long delay in Narela, where infrastructure charges for water supply and sewerage were paid in 2013, but the DJB is yet to act. The delay has forced DDA to rely on tankers for water supply, adding to financial stress of residents.

The lack of a proper water supply and sewerage network has stalled development of these areas for years, the letter said.