Delhi CEO launches ‘Myth vs Facts Register’ platform to tackle poll-time fake news

NEW DELHI: In an effort to combat misinformation during the Assembly elections, Delhi’s Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Alice Vaz, has introduced the ‘Myth vs Facts Register’ portal.

This online platform is designed to provide voters and media outlets with accurate, verified information, countering false narratives that may arise during poll-time.

The register will analyze, verify, and debunk any misleading information circulating on social media during the elections. Vaz emphasised its importance, saying, “This initiative is a significant step towards safeguarding Delhi voters from the harmful effects of fake news. By promoting transparency and accuracy, the Myth vs Facts Register empowers citizens to make informed decisions during elections.”

The register will be regularly updated by the Office of the CEO, Delhi, ensuring that the latest verified information is available to the public. This effort not only aims to protect the democratic process but also encourages responsible communication across various media platforms.

For Delhi voters, the register offers timely updates on debunked fake news during election periods and serves as a trustworthy platform for verifying poll-related information.

The Myth vs Facts Register initiative aligns with broader efforts by the Election Commission of India to maintain electoral integrity by addressing challenges posed by misinformation, as seen in similar measures introduced during the General Elections 2024.

By providing a centralized repository of factual information, the ‘Myth vs Facts Register’ seeks to empower voters, ensuring they have access to accurate information and can participate confidently in the democratic process.