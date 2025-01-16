Healing steps: Dance for mental wellness

Many of us - especially young people - are struggling with various challenges to our mental health,” says Vaswati Misra, established Kathak dancer and director of Dhwani, a not-for-profit arts organisation in New Delhi.
“I have encountered numerous students who are suffering—some openly speak about their issues, while others are reluctant to acknowledge them. Even when they don’t express it, you can sense their struggles, and sometimes their parents share their concerns.” She highlights the challenges faced by people today in a fast-paced environment filled with academic stress, societal expectations, and the overwhelming presence of social media.
Inspiration behind ‘Vivridh’
Misra shares a strong bond with all her students, and one student’s journey with mental health inspired her to start ‘Vivridh’ . “One of my closest students, who had been with me since the age of seven, passed away on the 8th of December.
Two years ago, we conducted a pilot event using her as a case study. She was a courageous girl who openly discussed her struggle with Borderline Personality Disorder (BPD).” Misra’s own background in a family of physicians and dancers further strengthened her advocacy for mental health.
“My family believes that dance is much more than just performance,” she says. “It has always been a source of empowerment,” adding further.
Her students also served as inspiration. “Some of my former students, who are now working in other industries, came back because they felt dancing was the only place where they could truly be happy, free, and at peace.”
Through ‘Vivridh,’ she hopes to create greater awareness and understanding of mental health and its connection with the arts. Misra explains that initiatives like ‘Vivridh’ are crucial in breaking the barriers to mental health support and addressing the stigma surrounding it.
“At ‘Vivridh’, we have doctors, therapists, and specialists committed to a holistic approach to empowering those suffering,” she says. “We aim to spread this message across the country, starting in New Delhi this year.”
A lifelong connection to dance
Misra has been a Kathak dancer, teacher, and choreographer for over five decades, and dance has been a source of empowerment throughout her life. “Every day brings its own set of challenges, but my art is the one constant weapon I have,” she says.
“It brings me peace, no matter what’s happening around me.” Despite facing difficulties, Misra never feels overwhelmed or stressed. She attributes this tranquility to the training she has received and passes on to her students. “I teach them to remain controlled and focused. Dance has always been my tool to maintain balance and navigate life with a calm and centered mind.”
Art for strength and healing
Misra believes any form of art holds immense power for mental health. “It transforms you, transcends you, and transports you to a world of its own,” she says. Becoming deeply involved in the performing arts acts as a unique strength, she explains. “Art becomes an armor that shields you from external struggles. You’re so immersed in it that even without external companionship, you feel content and not alone.”
She emphasises how art becomes a companion, offering joy, fulfillment, and a space free from worries. “While everyone recognises how the arts enhance imagination and creativity, it’s the deeper power of the arts that truly helps during crucial times,” she adds. For Misra, performing arts play a vital role in supporting mental health, offering a support system when needed most.
Misra further stresses that the arts should not be seen as magical cures, but rather as significant support when combined with both conventional and non-conventional treatments. “It’s scientifically proven that the arts have therapeutic benefits, and we want people to understand how the arts can help in ways beyond the surface,” she says.
‘Vivridh,’ a symposium, will take place today at Kamani Auditorium, New Delhi, at 6:30 pm