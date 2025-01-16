Healing steps: Dance for mental wellness

Many of us - especially young people - are struggling with various challenges to our mental health,” says Vaswati Misra, established Kathak dancer and director of Dhwani, a not-for-profit arts organisation in New Delhi.

“I have encountered numerous students who are suffering—some openly speak about their issues, while others are reluctant to acknowledge them. Even when they don’t express it, you can sense their struggles, and sometimes their parents share their concerns.” She highlights the challenges faced by people today in a fast-paced environment filled with academic stress, societal expectations, and the overwhelming presence of social media.

Inspiration behind ‘Vivridh’

Misra shares a strong bond with all her students, and one student’s journey with mental health inspired her to start ‘Vivridh’ . “One of my closest students, who had been with me since the age of seven, passed away on the 8th of December.

Two years ago, we conducted a pilot event using her as a case study. She was a courageous girl who openly discussed her struggle with Borderline Personality Disorder (BPD).” Misra’s own background in a family of physicians and dancers further strengthened her advocacy for mental health.

“My family believes that dance is much more than just performance,” she says. “It has always been a source of empowerment,” adding further.

Her students also served as inspiration. “Some of my former students, who are now working in other industries, came back because they felt dancing was the only place where they could truly be happy, free, and at peace.”

Through ‘Vivridh,’ she hopes to create greater awareness and understanding of mental health and its connection with the arts. Misra explains that initiatives like ‘Vivridh’ are crucial in breaking the barriers to mental health support and addressing the stigma surrounding it.

“At ‘Vivridh’, we have doctors, therapists, and specialists committed to a holistic approach to empowering those suffering,” she says. “We aim to spread this message across the country, starting in New Delhi this year.”