Sisodia bungalow dispute: Delhi HC junks plea seeking action against CM Atishi

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday rejected a PIL that sought action against incumbent Chief Minister Atishi for permitting senior AAP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and his family to continue using a government-allocated bungalow.

A division bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela dismissed the PIL filed by Sanjeev Jain, who identified himself as a social worker and RTI activist. The court noted that if any regulations were breached in this matter, relevant authorities are fully empowered to take appropriate action when necessary.

“We do not find it appropriate to issue any orders in this petition. If any rules have been violated, the competent authorities are fully capable of taking the necessary action as required. The petition is dismissed,” the court stated.

The PIL referred to a government bungalow initially allocated to Sisodia, and later reassigned to Atishi in March 2023 after Sisodia’s arrest in connection with the liquor policy case.

The petitioner alleged that allowing Sisodia’s family to remain in the government property amounted to a “clear misuse of government property”, arguing that the action was “blatant violation” of established rules regarding the allocation and vacation of government properties.

The plea suggested that Atishi’s actions were possibly aimed at gaining favor within the party by showing loyalty to Sisodia, “a mentor in her political career.” The plea claimed such practices involve misuse of government resources for personal and political benefit.