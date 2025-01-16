The human side of hospitality

It is true when they say that one doesn’t understand someone’s journey till they have walked in their shoes. Over the years as a food writer and columnist, I’ve seen the rise of restaurants very intimately.

This took a new turn at the end of last year, as part of a new project with an upcoming restaurant. Needless to say, much of my experiences have changed the way I thought.

Over the past two months, I have been shadowing a successful restaurateur to understand what truly goes behind building a successful brand. During this time, our experiences included food trials to gauge items that would be starred as must-haves on the upcoming menu and dishes that we unanimously felt were too close to what competitors already offered.

What was even more exciting was the process of agreeing upon the finest aspects of the restaurant in the making - the prints on the crockery and the texture of lamp shades to ensure optimum lighting without being overbearing.

Then, came the art of managing a team. This particular bit showcased how running a successful culinary venture is nothing short of a social experiment, for alongside cooking skills, the more important bits of this process included the innate sensibility of natural leadership, the ability to find and strike a balance between having efficient versus necessary employees, and more.

It is, as many would agree with me, a complete circus. But this was not a surprise - after all, each team sport has equivalent dynamics associated with them.

The entire process took me back by years to the start of my career, when I’d first witnessed the rhythm of operations behind the scenes of five-star hotels, resorts, and hospitality chains.

The seemingly mammoth volume of requisite coordination felt nearly impossible to attain. Yet, five-star hotels and fine-dining restaurants make for our favourite places to unwind. Here, customers and guests are discretionary - and would vocally criticise the face of a venture if things were not up to their liking.

In fact, a single experience was all that stood between winning a patron for life or losing them to a competitor.