Thick layer of fog, biting cold grip Delhi amid worsening air

NEW DELHI: The national capital woke up to dense fog and poor visibility, which disrupted operations of over 100 flights and 26 trains. While the minimum temperature dropped to 6oC, the maximum hovered around 18oC, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Due to the severe cold, government schools that were scheduled to reopen on January 15 after the winter break remained closed. Amid sharp dip in air quality, GRAP-IV restrictions were reimposed.

Departures were briefly put on hold at the IGIA early in the morning as low visibility conditions impacted operations. However, an update from the airport operator DIAL on X at 2.20 pm stated, “Runway visibility at Delhi Airport is improving, and flight operations are gradually resuming.”

Several airlines, including IndiGo, Air India and SpiceJet, issued advisories, urging passengers to check their flight status before heading to the airport. Visibility significantly reduced during the morning hours, improved slightly during the day, but declined as the evening approached.

On Tuesday, the MeT office issued an orange alert for dense fog and predicted rain, with cold weather expected to intensify in Delhi, Noida, and Gurugram. The IMD indicated that similar conditions are likely to persist on Thursday morning, with a possibility of light rain in the evening or night.

Over 100 flights and 26 trains affected by poor visibility

Minimum temperature on Wednesday at 6°C, 1.4 notches lower than normal

Thursday's forecast: Minimum: 9°C

Maximum: 19°C

Light spells of shower in the evening or night