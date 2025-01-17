BJP releases manifesto for Delhi Assembly Polls: Promises Rs 2,500 monthly aid for women, LPG at Rs 500

Highlighting the BJP’s achievements at the national level, Nadda said, “We made 500 promises in 2014 and delivered on 499. In 2019, we made 235 promises and completed 225. The remaining are in the implementation stage.”

Nadda emphasised that empowering women has been a consistent priority for the BJP.

“Women have been our main priority,” he said, citing successful initiatives like the Ujjwala Yojana and the construction of toilets under Swachh Bharat.

“In states like Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh, we are providing monthly Mahila Samaan, and we will replicate similar efforts in Delhi,” he added.

Key announcements: