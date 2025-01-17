Congress releases its final list for upcoming Delhi elections; declares candidates for Timarpur, Rohtas Nagar

NEW DELHI: Congress on Thursday released its fifth and final list of candidates for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, naming two nominees and taking the total number of declared candidates to 70 seats.

The party has decided to field Lokendra Chaudhary from Timarpur, while Suresh Wati Chauhan will be contesting from Rohtas Nagar seat.

On Wednesday night, Congress released its fourth list. Prominent names in that list included three-time MLA Surender Kumar, who has been fielded from the Bawana seat, and Arjun Bhadana, son of former Haryana minister Avtar Singh Bhadana, who will contest from the Badarpur constituency.

The other candidates announced in the fourth list were Sumesh Gupta from Rohini, Rahul Dhanak from Karol Bagh, and Virender Bidhuri from Tughlakabad. This list follows the Congress’s third list of 16 candidates released on Tuesday, which included several notable contenders.

In the third list, the party fielded former Union minister Krishna Tirath from Patel Nagar and councillor Ariba Khan from Okhla.

Earlier in December, Congress released its first and second lists, naming 21 and 26 candidates, respectively.