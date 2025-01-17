Delhi HC reserves order on plea for tabling of CAG reports

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Thursday reserved its verdict on a petition moved by the BJP demanding a special session of the Assembly to table several Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports.

The plea, filed by Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta and six BJP MLAs – Mohan Singh Bisht, Om Prakash Sharma, Ajay Kumar Mahawar, Abhay Verma, Anil Kumar Bajpai, and Jitendra Mahajan – seeks directives for the timely tabling of the CAG reports.

Justice Sachin Datta, presiding over the case heard the arguments made by Senior Advocate Mahesh Jethmalani for the petitioners, alongside representatives of the Delhi government and the Assembly Speaker.

In earlier proceedings, the court criticised the Delhi government for delaying the presentation of the CAG reports, labeling the inaction as “unfortunate.”

The bench questioned whether a mandamus could compel the Speaker to summon a special session, especially with impending elections.

The plea sought direction to the Delhi government and Chief Minister to expedite the submission of the 14 CAG reports on finance, pollution, administration, and liquor to the Assembly Speaker. They also called for a special assembly session to table these reports.

In an earlier plea , BJP MLAs sought presentation of these reports to L-G Saxena.