Delhi polls: Bidhuri row spices up triangular contest

NEW DELHI: Famed for its temples, the Kalkaji assembly constituency is set to witness a triangular contest as the incumbent Chief Minister Atishi, seeking a second term as MLA, faces the two-time former BJP MP from South Delhi Ramesh Bidhuri and the All India Mahila Congress chief Alka Lamba.

With the battle lines drawn, the contest has already made headlines, courtesy of its ‘sharp-tongued’ contestants.

Ramesh Bidhuri, famed for his ‘colourful’ remarks on the floor of the Parliament, has returned with similar vociferous enunciations and a ‘vicious’ vocabulary. His lastest display came a couple of days back, when he likened his competitor Atishi to a ‘hirni’ (doe).

AAP left no quarters in issuing a rebuttal to the BJP, calling it a ‘gaalibaaj’ (abusive) party for the remarks against the incumbent Chief Minister.

Meanwhile, Congress candidate Alka Lamba has her sights aimed at both Atishi and Bidhuri, calling both out for neglecting the constituency as she flagged the poor condition of roads and highlighted the ‘sorry state’ of several civic amenities in the area.

The assembly gained political prominence in the past years, being represented by Atishi – a minister who came to occupy several significant portfolios in the Kejriwal cabinet, until she herself took over as the chief minister after the latter resigned.

In 2020, Atishi won the seat after defeating BJP’s Dharambir by over 11,000 votes.