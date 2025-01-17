Delhi's Bawana residents threaten election boycott over waste-to-energy plant

NEW DELHI: The proposed waste-to-energy (WTE) plant in Bawana has ignited protests among local residents who have raised environmental and health concerns. With Assembly elections round the corner, many have warned of a poll boycott if the project goes forward.
The plant is designated to come up on a 15-acre site near a hazardous waste Treatment, Storage, and Disposal Facility in DSIDC Sector 5.
Residents from over 15 nearby villages claim the project will worsen pollution, destroy trees, and pose severe health risks, including respiratory ailments and neurological disorders.
“Our area is already grappling with pollution from the factories and other WTE plants. This project will only make things worse,” said local resident Akshay Mehta.
Locals are particularly alarmed about toxic emissions, such as dioxins, furans, and heavy metals, and alleged mismanagement of ash and waste from the plant.
“The Okhla WTE plant has left behind hazardous ash and polluted the environment. We can’t let the same happen here,” said Manoj Tiwari, a farmer from Narela.
Environmentalists have criticised the over-reliance on incineration, pointing to systemic failures in Delhi’s waste management practices.
Residents are also concerned about the potential destruction of mature trees at the site. “These trees are vital for the local ecosystem. Cutting them down for another polluting project is unacceptable,” said Kavita Singh, a local activist.
A public hearing by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee on December 27 saw thousands of residents gather to oppose the project. Many feared the site would turn into another dumping ground. “Promises of pollution control efforts have been made before, but they’ve failed every time,” said Ramesh Jain, a community leader.
Project officials have assured residents that the plant would feature advanced pollution controls, create jobs, and benefit local businesses.
With elections nearing, the proposed plant remains a contentious issue. Residents insist their demands must be addressed or they will boycott the February 5 polls.