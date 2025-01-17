Delhi's Bawana residents threaten election boycott over waste-to-energy plant

NEW DELHI: The proposed waste-to-energy (WTE) plant in Bawana has ignited protests among local residents who have raised environmental and health concerns. With Assembly elections round the corner, many have warned of a poll boycott if the project goes forward.

The plant is designated to come up on a 15-acre site near a hazardous waste Treatment, Storage, and Disposal Facility in DSIDC Sector 5.

Residents from over 15 nearby villages claim the project will worsen pollution, destroy trees, and pose severe health risks, including respiratory ailments and neurological disorders.

“Our area is already grappling with pollution from the factories and other WTE plants. This project will only make things worse,” said local resident Akshay Mehta.

Locals are particularly alarmed about toxic emissions, such as dioxins, furans, and heavy metals, and alleged mismanagement of ash and waste from the plant.

“The Okhla WTE plant has left behind hazardous ash and polluted the environment. We can’t let the same happen here,” said Manoj Tiwari, a farmer from Narela.