‘In order to hear the earth, we must love it’

Supercharged storms, mega-droughts, catastrophic rainbombs, and runaway wildfires are the ‘monsters’ of our time,” said celebrated Indian author Amitav Ghosh on the pressing global crises - from climate change and environmental degradation to the changing global order - , during the recently held Dr. C.D. Deshmukh Memorial Lecture 2025 at the India International Centre.

In his address, Ghosh delved into the evolving world order and the hazards of our current moment, drawing insights from his works, especially his latest book Wild Fictions (HarperCollins) which was launched at the event in the presence of former Foreign Secretary Shyam Saran.

The lecture, titled ‘Time of Monsters, Time of Possibilities: Reflections on an Interstitial Era,’ drew inspiration from the ideas of Italian Marxist philosopher Antonio Gramsci. While his concept of “monsters” primarily referred to political entities, particularly fascists, Ghosh highlighted how the “monsters” of our time also include extreme weather events. He also emphasised the need to recognise the political nature of climate disasters, noting that these events are not isolated natural phenomena but outcomes of historical processes that unfairly benefitted a small minority.

“Wildfires, rainbombs, and similar events are inherently political, as they are the byproducts of historical processes that have disproportionately benefited a small minority of humanity while exacting a tremendous cost on the vast majority of the world’s population,” he said. He also spoke about the artificial divisions between the “natural” and the “social” that shape our understanding of the world. For Ghosh, these divisions are a flawed way of thinking, as environmental disasters have clear political, economic, and social consequences. “This is, in fact, the theme of the essay from which the title of my new book, Wild Fictions, is derived.”

Drawing a connection between fiction and real-world events, Ghosh recounted his personal experience with the 2004 tsunami, which struck shortly after the publication of his novel The Hungry Tide. The novel features a climactic scene in which a cyclone devastates the Sundarbans, a region that was later hit by the tsunami. Ghosh remarked, “It felt uncanny—almost as if a scene I had imagined repeatedly in my mind was suddenly manifesting in the real world.”