INTERVIEW | ‘Kejriwal a factory of lies, will be voted out of power this time’: Hardeep Singh Puri

Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri is highly confident that people in Delhi will vote out the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). He says the incumbent government has failed on many fronts, be it tackling pollution, Yamuna cleaning, or corruption.

He tells Parvez Sultan about unfulfilled promises of the AAP government and the welfare schemes of the Union government Excerpts:

What will be the tone and tenor of BJP’s campaign?

This election is going to be one of a kind. What is at stake is not only the fact that it is the capital of India. But you know the 10 years of the Arvind Kejriwal government have brought untold suffering to the people. And I use the word suffering with a lot of circumspection and care.

If you have to breathe this air, which has an AQI several times over the prescribed limit, when you have to have a river 500 times or 2,000 times more polluted than the permissible level, then you are affecting the health of the citizens.

These are only the visible manifestations. What’s happening is a tremendous amount of anti-incumbency. There is also a tremendous amount of credibility in terms of crisis. And there are very serious issues relating to personal corruption. So when these three are together, this election will be very different.

Is the BJP’s primary focus on ‘Sheesh Mahal’ and the alleged liquor scam?

No, that’s not correct. The BJP is, in a very comprehensive manner, focusing on his record. What he said and didn’t do.

What are the deficiencies?

And insofar as the BJP’s response is concerned, we’ll have to await the party manifesto. It is a question of a day or so more.

You often call out former CM’s ‘Jhoot Ki Factory’ (Factory of Lies).

He is a ‘Jhoot Ki Factory’. I am not calling him. It is a popularly accepted thing. Kejriwal said in 2015 and 2020 that he would not seek votes if he could not clean Yamunaji.

He also said in 2012 that had the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) not been there, the Congress would have sold the country. Now, there are 14 CAG reports that have not been sent to the Assembly Speaker or the Lieutenant-Governor V K Saxena. I mean, this is not a ‘jhoot ki factory’. This is a very large manufacturing unit of ‘jhoot’ (lies).